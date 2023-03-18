Air Force | The Defense Forces disassembles its Hawk planes for spare parts

Parts and product support for Hawk jet trainers are hard to come by anymore.

Defense forces has launched a tender to dismantle ten Hawk jet trainers.

The planes are disassembled for spare parts for the possible repair needs of the Hawk planes in training use of the Air Force, because it has become increasingly difficult to get parts and product support for the old Hawks.

The dismantled machines are currently stored in the warehouse of the Logistics Department of the Defense Forces.

“It may sound a little funny at first that the Finnish Defense Forces are now dismantling airworthy machines, but this is about dismantling decommissioned Hawks,” says the engineer lieutenant colonel Mika Hämäläinen From the Logistics Institute’s system center.

Finland’s Hawk planes turned 40 years old in 2020.

Finland has acquired Hawk planes in three installments.

In 1980, 50 Mk 51-type machines came into use for the Air Force, and in 1993 an additional order was placed for seven Mk 51A-type machines. The models differed somewhat in terms of avionics and structures.

For the third time, Hawks were purchased for the Air Force in 2007, when 18 used Mk 66 type machines were purchased from Switzerland.

Currently, the Air Force has 32 Hawks in use. Of this fleet, 16 have been acquired from Switzerland, nine are the original Mk 51 series and seven are Mk 51A type machines.

Decades over the years, Hawks have been placed in museums and have also been destroyed in accidents.

In addition, the Defense Forces have kept 16 planes stored in such a way that parts that can be easily removed have been removed from them, such as, for example, wings, stabilizers, side stabilizers, engines and ejection seats.

“The purpose has been that 16 planes have been stored for spare parts needs or for such an accident that if we need some structural parts to repair the planes,” says Engineer Lieutenant Colonel Hämäläinen.

Decommissioned Hawk fuselages have been used as spare parts until now, but in order to simplify the space needs and logistics of the Defense Forces, it has been found more reasonable to disassemble the planes into ready-made spare parts at once.

“Spare parts are then easier to access and obtain, when you no longer have to rush to remove them.”

Parts of the dismantled Hawk ready to be transported back to the Defense Forces’ logistics facility.

Hämäläinen according to the manufacturer BAE Systems, less and less product support and spare parts are available.

“Also, you don’t really want to get spare parts from the original equipment manufacturers anymore, and these machines have unique parts that are no longer manufactured. We want to recover them, check them and restore them if necessary.”

The Hawk has been a popular jet trainer that has been sold to many countries. Therefore, there is also some aftermarket for machine parts. In addition, Hawk users discuss their needs on various forums.

The home base of the Finnish Hawk aircraft fleet is in Tikkakoski. Machines purchased from Switzerland are distinguished by their red coloring.

Logistics department has already dismantled five Hawks on trial through a closed competition.

The winner of the ongoing competition is required to obtain approval from the military aviation authority unit.

“You have to have the competence to understand what airplane work is,” says Hämäläinen.

After the Hawks have been disassembled for spare parts, all that remains is the frame tube.

“We haven’t made a decision about the pipes yet, but the most sensible thing to do is to save a few frames in case, for example, bird strikes or other damage happen. We would then have parts ready for the renovation.”

According to Hämäläinen, the Finnish Defense Forces are in no rush to dismantle it.

“They will probably be implemented during the year. We look at the offer as a whole. The schedule is not critical for us.”

Single engine and the two-seater Hawk is a plane originally designed by the British aircraft manufacturer Hawker-Siddeley.

The Finnish Air Force’s Hawks have been modernized. Among other things, their analog cockpits have been replaced by so-called glass cockpits, which resemble the cockpit of a modern multipurpose fighter.

Hawk’s modernized cockpit.

In Finland, the Hawks are stationed in Tikkakoski Air Force School’s Fighter Squadron 41.

Those being trained as fighter pilots first learn how to fly Grob beginner training planes and Hawks before moving on to actual fighter planes.

Hawks are planned to be used in Air Force training until the end of the 2030s.