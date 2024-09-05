Air force|Finland will gradually replace its current Hornet fleet with F-35s starting in 2026.

of the United States F-35 fighter jets landed yesterday at the road base in Hosio, Ranua, as part of Air Force Baana 24 exercise. The general commanding the US Air Force in Europe and Africa by James Hecker by it is the first time a US F-35 aircraft has landed at a road base in Europe.

According to Hecker, the event is an indication of increased cooperation with the ally Finland.

“The opportunity to learn from our Finnish colleagues improves our ability to quickly deploy and use air power from unconventional locations and reflects the collective readiness and agility of our forces,” Hecker stated in the air force’s press release.

F-35 fighter jets were already involved in the Baana exercise last year, when the planes of the Norwegian Air Force landed at the road base in Tervo in Pohjois Savo.

The first new fighters are put into use in Lapland’s air force.

Guests are also involved in the Baana 24 exercise from Germanywhose Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon fighters have also used Hosio’s road base. In addition, the exercise has flown from the road section of Norvati in Rovaniemi.