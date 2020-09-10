Highlights: A team of Indian Air Force has gone to France to prepare for induction of more Rafale aircraft

The second fleet of 4 Rafale aircraft can reach India in the next 4 weeks, the first fleet of 5 aircraft arrived on July 29

Air Force Chief RKS Bhadoria said on 5 October that all 36 Rafale aircraft would be inducted into the Air Force by 2023.

new Delhi

As part of preparations to induct a second fleet of Rafale fighters, the Indian Air Force has sent a team of officers to France to look into logistical issues and review the training of selected pilots at the Saint-Desier Air Force Center there. The second fleet of 4 Rafale aircraft can reach India in the next 4 weeks.

The first fleet of 5 Rafale aircraft reached India on 29 July. About four years ago, India signed an agreement with France to buy 36 such aircraft at a cost of Rs 59,000 crore.

Rafale fighter aircraft became part of Indian Air Force

Officials said that several Air Force teams have visited France since January to take stock of the progress of the Rafale project, including the induction of India-focused weapon systems. The Air Force’s Raphael Project Management Team has an office in Paris headed by an officer of Group Captain rank. Officials said a team of experts led by the Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Project) arrived in France earlier this week.

The first batch of Rafale aircraft were inducted into the Air Force on 10 September. Air Force Chief R.K. K. s. Bhadoria said on 5 October that by 2023 all 36 Rafale aircraft would be inducted into the Air Force. So far 10 Rafale fighter jets have been supplied to India, out of which 5 aircraft have been detained in France for training Air Force pilots.