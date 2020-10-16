new Delhi: The Air Force is preparing to bring the second batch of Rafale fighter jets to India. As part of the preparations, the Air Force has sent a team of officers to France to look into logistical issues and review the training of selected pilots at the Saint-Desier Air Force Center there. The second fleet of four Rafale aircraft can reach India in the next four weeks.

The first fleet of five Rafale aircraft reached India on 29 July. These Rafale aircraft were inducted into the Air Force on 10 September. About four years ago, India signed an agreement with France to buy 36 such aircraft at a cost of Rs 59,000 crore.

Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria had said on October 5 that by 2023 all 36 Rafale aircraft would be inducted into the Air Force. Till now ten Rafale fighter jets have been supplied to India, out of which five aircraft have been stopped in France to train Air Force pilots.

Rafael is also able to attack into enemy’s range

Rafaels are equipped with sophisticated weapons and missiles. The most special is the world’s deadliest air-to-air meteor (METEOR) missile. Is China not with this missile? That is, Rafael plane can really be a game-changer in South-Asia.

The Rafale fighter aircraft is a 4.5 Generation Mead omni-potent roll aircraft. Being a multirole, the two-engine (two-in-one) Rafael fighter jet is capable of establishing its dominion in the air as well as in the enemy’s range. That is, when Rafale flies in the sky, no enemy aircraft, helicopters or drone passes can be fired for several hundred kilometers. Also, by entering inside the enemy’s ground and bombing, it can create havoc. Therefore, Rafale is also called multi-role fighter aircraft.

