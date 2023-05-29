Air Force Renzi, the state plane abandoned at Fiumicino cost 150 million in eight years

Abandoned for five years and no one knows what to do with it. Presented by the former Minister of Transport Daniel Toninelli during the Renzi governmentthe State Airbus is making rust in Fiumicino airport in front of the former hangars Alitalia.

Renamed “Air Force Renzi”, the aircraft was commissioned with the idea of ​​equipping the exponents of the Italian executive with an aircraft capable of covering long distances without having to make stopovers. But, as soon as he took office, Conte’s yellow-green government dissolved the contract with Etihad Airways.

No one knows what to do with the abandoned plane at Fiumicino

“Less waste of public money, less unnecessary spending. A sacrosanct decision, far from symbolic ”, the Prime Minister commented in 2018 Joseph Conte.

Well, after four governments, the Airbus A340-500 it’s still there, parked and left to its sad fate. And no one has any idea what to do with it, nor who is responsible for any dismantling.

Interviewed by Corriere della Seraa manager of Etihad Airways (who asked to remain anonymous) declared that “it is still a delicate issue and nobody wants to expose themselves”.

What does the leasing contract include?

But let’s move on to the money. According to documents cited in 2018 by the former minister Toninellifor Italy the bill to pay would be a good 150 million euros in eight years, a blow of almost 19 million a year.

In detail, the leasing item accounts for a good 81 million, maintenance for 31 million, handling for 12 million and 4 million euros for pilot training.

