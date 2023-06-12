According to Colombian authorities, the brothers are still weakened, but not at risk of death. | Photo: Colombian Air Force

The Colombian Air Force, which acted in the search for the four indigenous children who remained missing for 40 days in a vast region of jungle in the south of the country after the crash of the plane in which they were traveling, released, this Sunday (11), new photos of the moment of the rescue, which occurred on the night of Friday (9).

In the photos (see at the end of the article) you can see the children, who are sisters and are between 1 and 13 years old, physically debilitated, receiving the first care from the doctors who were part of the operation.

The four siblings were traveling with their mother, another adult and the pilot of an aircraft that crashed on May 1. The three adults died in the crash, and their bodies were found several days later, but the children survived. According to Colombian authorities, the brothers are still weakened, but not at risk of death.

One of the dogs of the Colombian armed forces, which acted in the operation and was a key element in locating the children, is missing. This Sunday, the Armed Forces released a note about the search for the dog: “Under the premise ‘No one is left behind’, our commander, General Giraldo, ordered to continue the search for Wilson, the canine command that helped in the rescue of the 4 lost children. in the jungle”.

See the pictures:

Credits: Colombian Air Force