Air Force One: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rete 4

Tonight, Sunday 25 August 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rete 4, Air Force One will be broadcast, a 1997 film directed by Wolfgang Petersen and starring Harrison Ford, Gary Oldman and Glenn Close. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

The President of the United States of America, James Marshall, and his family are returning from a trip to Moscow on the presidential plane, Air Force One, along with some members of the presidential staff. They do not know, however, that a group of Kazakh terrorists, led by Egor Korshunov, has secretly boarded. The latter have as their goal the liberation of the dictator of their country, General Ivan Radek, captured by the Delta Force and the Spetsnaz and held prisoner in Russian prisons.

At the time of the raid, the terrorists eliminate most of the bodyguards and some members of the President’s staff, so that the latter is made to board the escape pod, which is ejected from the plane. Since, apparently, the President has been saved, the ruthless Korshunov begins to kill the passengers of the plane one by one, waiting for his demands to be accepted by Washington. Only thanks to the intervention of the President himself who, in reality, had never left the plane, the situation is resolved for the better. First, in fact, he allows his collaborators to leave the plane, then, one after the other, he begins to kill the kidnappers, including Korshunov, and finally manages to completely regain control of Air Force One; the dictator, who is about to be freed, is also killed.

The only ones still alive on Air Force One, since most of the passengers had the opportunity to parachute from the aircraft, are the President, his family, Major Caldwell, Lloyd Shepard (wounded by Korshunov) and one of the President’s bodyguards. Since they are still on board the plane, they are attacked by some fighters loyal to the slain dictator, who seriously damage the plane before being neutralized by the American fighters. A rescue mission is launched, during which a new twist occurs: the presidential bodyguard (who was actually collaborating with the terrorists) kills the major who remained with him on Air Force One, which disintegrates into the Black Sea with him on board. Once again, however, the President manages to get the upper hand: in doing so, safe and sound, he can finally hug his family again.

Air Force One: The Cast

We have seen the plot of Air Force One, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Harrison Ford: President James Marshall

Gary OldmanEgor Korshunov

Glenn Close: Vice President Kathryn Bennett

Wendy Crewson: Grace Marshall

Paul Guilfoyle: Lloyd Shepherd

William H. Macy: Major Caldwell

Liesel Matthews: Alice Marshall

Xander Berkeley: Agent Gibbs

Alan Woolf: Russian President Stolicha Petrov

Dean Stockwell: Secretary of Defense Walter Dean

Tom Everett: National Security Officer Jack Doherty

Donna Bullock: Deputy Press Secretary Melanie Mitchell

Michael Ray Miller: Colonel Axelrod

Carl Weintraub: Lieutenant Colonel Ingraham

Spencer Garrett: White House Assistant Thomas Lee

Bill Smitrovich: General William Northwood

Glenn Morshower: US Secret Service Agent Walters

David Gianopolous: US Secret Service Agent Johnson

Dan Shor: Assistant at Notre Dame

Philip Baker Hall: Attorney General Andrew Ward

Richard Doyle: Colonel Bob Jackson

Willard Pugh: White House Communications Officer

Diana Bellamy: White House Switchboard Operator Pananides

Don McManus: Lieutenant Colonel Jack Carlton

JA Preston: Major General Samuel Greely

Michael Monks: Assistant White House Press Secretary

Jürgen Prochnow as General Ivan Radek

Levan Uchaneishvili: Sergei Lenski

David Vadim: Igor Nevsky

Andrew Divoff: Boris Bazylev

Ilia Volok: Vladimir Krasin

Oleg Taktarov: Guard of prisoners

Elya Baskin: Andrei Kolchak

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Air Force One live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs tonight, Sunday 25 August 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rete 4. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it live via the free Mediaset Infinity platform.