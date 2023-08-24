Air Force One: plot, cast and streaming of the movie on Network 4

This evening, Thursday 24 August 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4 airs Air Force One, a 1997 film directed by Wolfgang Petersen and starring Harrison Ford, Gary Oldman and Glenn Close. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

The President of the United States of America James Marshall and his family are returning from a trip to Moscow on the presidential plane, Air Force One, together with some members of the presidential staff. Little do they know, however, that a group of Kazakh terrorists, led by Egor Korshunov, has secretly embarked. The latter have as their goal the liberation of their country’s dictator, General Ivan Radek, captured by Delta Force and Specnaz and held prisoner in Russian prisons.

At the time of the raid, the terrorists eliminate most of the bodyguards and some members of the president’s staff, so that the latter is made to board the escape pod, which is ejected from the plane. Since, apparently, the president has been saved, the ruthless Korshunov begins to kill the passengers of the plane one by one, waiting for his requests to be accepted by Washington. Only thanks to the intervention of the President himself who, in reality, had never left the plane, the situation is resolved for the best. First, in fact, he allows his collaborators to leave the plane, then, one after the other, he begins to kill the kidnappers, including Korshunov, and finally manages to completely regain control of Air Force One; the dictator, about to be freed, is also killed.

Air Force One: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of Air Force One, but what’s the full cast for the movie? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Harrison Ford: President James Marshall

Gary OldmanEgor Korshunov

Glenn Close: Vice President Kathryn Bennett

Wendy CrewsonGrace Marshall

Paul GuilfoyleLloyd Shepherd

William H. MacyMajor Caldwell

Liesel MatthewsAlice Marshall

Xander BerkeleyAgent Gibbs

Dean Stockwell: Secretary of Defense Walter Dean

Tom Everett: National Security Attaché Jack Doherty

Donna Bullock: Deputy Press Secretary Melanie Mitchell

Jürgen Prochnow as General Ivan Radek

Levan Uchaneishvili as Sergei Lensky

Oleg Taktarov: guard of prisoners

Elya Baskin: Andrei Kolchak

Streaming and TV

Where to see Air Force One on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – 24 August 2023 – at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.