Stop stealing souvenirs from US President Joe Biden's official plane. That's what the White House Correspondents' Association asked reporters after an inventory of Air Force One following Biden's visit to the West Coast of the United States in February found several items missing from the press section.. Branded pillowcases, glasses and gold-rimmed plates are among the items missing from the press booth of the most famous and safest airplane in the world.

The White House Correspondents' Association warned that taking items off the plane is prohibited. And last month he emailed reporters to say such behavior reflects poorly on the press — the group of journalists who travel with the president — and must be stopped.

When the American president travels, he is accompanied by 13 journalists who ride in the back of his Boeing. Meals and drinks are served to them during the flight, again at the expense of the media involved, as well as the trip itself. The crew regularly hands out, as souvenirs, small packets of M&Ms candy bearing the president's seal and signature. On board you can also purchase designer glasses and other accessories.

But taking items with the Air Force One logo, including cutlery and towels, appears to have been a common practice for years. Voice of America White House correspondent Misha Komadovsky has amassed a “thin” collection of items from his travels on the president's plane. “I didn't embarrass anyone or commit any wrongdoing in putting together this collection,” he told the BBC, while holding a paper cup with the Air Force One logo that he “simply forgot to throw away.” Komadovsky also has a box of presidential M&Ms with Biden's signature. “Spoiler alert. They're regular M&Ms in a nice box,” she said.

How is Air Force One made?

Air Force One, which the White House calls the president's “office in the sky”, has a surface area of ​​372 m2 spread over three levels. Its extraordinary facilities include a large presidential suite, a medical station with an operating table, a conference and dining room, two kitchens that can feed 100 people at a time and designated areas for the press, VIPs, security and personal secretariat.

With its advanced avionics and defenses, the aircraft is classified as a military aircraft, designed to withstand an air attack. He is also capable of refueling in mid-air, allowing him to fly for an unlimited time, which is crucial in case of an emergency. Air Force One is also equipped with secure communications equipment, allowing the aircraft to function as a mobile command center. There are 85 telephones on board, a collection of two-way radios and computer connections. The president sits up front, while journalists are positioned at the rear of the plane.