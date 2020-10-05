Air Chief Marshal Air Chief Marshal R KS Bhadauria said on Monday that the government is focusing on the purchase of 83 light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas (Mark 1A), 114 multi-role combat aircraft (MRFA). During this time he did not rule out the possibility of buying Rafale fighter aircraft. He said that the induction of the multipurpose aircraft manufactured by France has increased the operational capacity of the Indian Air Force. Along with this, it is also focusing on development of ambitious modern medium combat aircraft indigenously and keeping upgraded versions of LCA.When Air Chief Marshal Bhadoria was asked if the Air Force was considering to have at least two more squadrons of Rafale jets, he said it was a complex subject and considered several options depending on the future needs of the Air Force being done. He said that the whole subject is under discussion and discussion. In the context of the first fleet of Rafale aircraft joining the Air Force, Bhadoria said, “The induction of Rafale aircraft provides a platform equipped with modern weapons, sensors and technologies that provide expeditionary and technological capabilities in the region.”

Some officials in the military department have been of the opinion that considering the operational aspects of the Air Force, it should have at least four fleets of Rafale fighter jets. A squadron or fleet consists of 18 aircraft. The Air Force chief also cited budgetary limitations as a factor in taking any decision in this regard.