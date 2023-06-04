Air Force | Hornets are accompanied by foreign aircraft flying over Jyväskylä today

Hawk training fighters will not be seen in the parade on the day of the Finnish Armed Forces’ flag celebration, as the equipment is still under a no-fly zone.

Defense forces The national flag celebration day parade will take place today, Sunday, in Jyväskylä. In addition to the Hornets of the Karelian Air Force, foreign aircraft can be seen in the flyover of the parade.

During the international Arctic Challenge Exercise, foreign aircraft based at Finnish bases participate in the overflight.

The flyover is scheduled to take place in connection with the passing of the parade. Flight operations have a weather reservation.

Parade review takes place at 12 o’clock at Harju Stadium in Jyväskylä. The passing march starts at 1:15 p.m. on Yliopistonkatu and proceeds in a southerly direction. The reception place for the passing march is in front of Harju’s stairs.

The theme of the parade is Strong together – in the air, on land and at sea. Troops from the Army, Navy and Air Force, the National Defense Academy, the Border Guard Service and veteran and national defense organizations will participate in the parade.

Hawk training fighters are not seen in Jyväskylä, as the equipment is still under a no-fly zone. The Air Force’s Hawk was destroyed in an accident in Keuruu in May. The show flight of the Midnight Hawks aerobatic group has also been cancelled.

The Arctic Challenge Exercise, jointly hosted by the air forces of Finland, Sweden and Norway, is one of the largest aviation exercises of the year in Europe. About 3,000 soldiers and about 150 aircraft from the armed forces of 14 different countries will participate in the multinational exercise, which will continue until Friday next week.