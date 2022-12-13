The search for the pilot and passenger of the Air Force military plane that crashed in the Trapani area while returning to base after being stationed at Trapani Birgi airport is still ongoing. It is hoped that the two jumped out of the cockpit before the crash. Sources at the civil airport explain that searches are underway in the area, including with the aid of a helicopter.

The crashed aircraft is a Eurofighter Typhoon fighter, a multi-role interceptor fighter. It would have crashed in Locogrande, a few kilometers north of Marsala. At the moment, no alert would have arrived to the ejection warning system, which signals the expulsion of the soldiers on board and allows their location.