There’s a lot going on in German airspace: NATO’s “Air Defender” maneuver is an exercise for emergencies. Flight restrictions are assessed differently.

Berlin – The airspace over Germany will be tight from this Monday. The reason for this is the largest air force exercise in NATO’s history. Under the name “Air Defender 2023”, 25 nations and NATO will fly the maneuver until June 23 – Germany will take the lead. In many parts of the Federal Republic, the air force exercises in the sky can be observed in the coming days. The Bundeswehr and the air traffic controllers’ union have different estimates of how much this will restrict civil air traffic.

NATO air traffic: different assessments of delays due to “Air Defender”

According to the Bundeswehr, around 10,000 soldiers and 250 aircraft are involved – including 70 machines from Germany. With these additional machines in German airspace, things can get tight. But the Bundeswehr assumes only minor delays in passenger flights. “It will be a matter of minutes at most,” said the inspector of the German Air Force, Ingo Gerhartz. The exercise also takes place before the big holiday wave. The air traffic controller union GdF assesses the situation differently. The military exercise “will of course have a massive impact on the course of civil aviation,” said its chairman Matthias Maas.

Three airspaces in Germany are directly affected by the exercise: over parts of northern Germany and the North Sea, parts of eastern Germany and the Baltic Sea, and parts of southwestern Germany.

The operations are mainly started from the following locations:

Jagel/Hohn in Schleswig-Holstein

Wunstorf in Lower Saxony

Lechfeld in Bavaria

Spangdahlem in Rhineland-Palatinate

Volkel in the Netherlands

Čáslav in the Czech Republic

NATO air force exercise: “Air Defender” training to ward off attacks from the east

The major maneuver is considered training in how a fictitious attack by an eastern attacker is repelled by the NATO allies. The Air Force said the idea had been in the works since 2018, four years before Russia launched a war of aggression in Ukraine. Nevertheless, the exercise should now also send a signal to Russia. “I would be very surprised if any world leader did not take note of what this shows in terms of the spirit of this alliance, that is, the strength of this alliance. And that includes Mr. Putin,” announced US Ambassador Amy Gutmann.

The opening event of the air force exercise will take place on Monday at the Wunstorf military airfield. © IMAGO/Joeran Steinsiek

Military airfield: NATO “Air Defender” preparations have been underway in Wunstorf for months

Preparations have been going on at the Wunstorf military airfield near Hanover for months: soldiers and material have been brought to Germany. For this purpose, Wunstorf has been flown to by large transport aircraft from the US Air Force in the past few days and weeks. The Luftwaffe’s A400M transporters are also stationed there. The noise pollution in this part of Germany should nevertheless be kept within limits: on the one hand, the transport planes are significantly quieter than the fighter jets, which will only fly to Wunstorf in exceptional cases. On the other hand, the day with the most flight movements in Wunstorf took place a good week before the maneuver due to its role as a logistics hub.

Demonstration: Peace initiatives spoke out in favor of diplomacy before the start of NATO maneuvers “Air Defender”.

A kick-off event of “Air Defender 2023” is planned for Monday afternoon (June 12) at the Wunstorf military airfield, which will serve as the logistics hub for the maneuver. The Inspector of the Air Force, Gerhartz, the Inspector of the Armed Forces Base, Lieutenant General Martin Schelleis, and Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) are expected there.

Peace initiatives criticize the international maneuver and called for a demonstration in front of the Wunstorf air base on Saturday (June 10). Hundreds of people attended the meeting, which had the motto “Practice peace – instead of war”. The demonstrators appealed for diplomatic solutions without the use of force. They also spoke out in favor of a ceasefire in Ukraine. (dpa/hk)