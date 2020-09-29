new Delhi: Tensions with China continue on India’s northern borders. On this matter, the Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria has said that the current security scenario on our northern border is uncomfortable. There is neither a state of war nor peace remains here.

Air Chief Marshal said, ‘Our security force is fully prepared to face any possible challenge. The Air Force is fully determined to respond to any daring. Air power will be an important factor in our victory in any future conflict.

Air Chief Marshal also said that the arrival of Rafale fighter jets with a fleet of Chinook, Apache and other aircraft gave the Air Force strong strategic capabilities.

