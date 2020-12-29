Air Force Chief RK Amidst the ongoing conflict between India and China for the last eight months. S. Bhadoria said that Beijing has deployed a large number of arms on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) for its army. Bhadauria said that a large number of radars, ground-to-sky and sky-to-sky missiles have been deployed there. His deployment has been strong. We have taken all necessary steps.

On the question of ABP News, Air Force Chief RK S Bhadauria said that on the Line of Actual Control, China has made a strong mobilization from Army Air Sport to Missiles. But there is no need to worry because the Indian Air Force has taken all necessary measures to counter the Chinese deployment.

They (China) have deployed heavily (along LAC) in support of their army. They have a large presence of radars, surface to air missiles & surface to surface missiles. Their deployment has been strong. We’ve taken all actions required to be taken: IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria pic.twitter.com/AfLYN933x2 – ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2020

Baking pawn

The Air Force chief said on Tuesday that Pakistan has become a pawn of Pakistani policies with speed. The increasing debt under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will increase its dependence on soldiers in the future. He said that the exit of the US from Afghanistan has increased the scope of China in this area and has given the option of direct and through Pakistan. Bhadoria said that uncertainty and instability on the global geopolitical front has given China a chance to demonstrate rising power.

The Air Force Chief said that any conflict between India and China will not be good for China on the global front. If China’s ambition is global, then it is not better for its larger plan. Will the Chinese motive for his action in the north be possible? It is important that we identify what he has achieved.

Also read: Every year one thousand girls in Pakistan are converted to Islam.