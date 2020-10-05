new Delhi: Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria has instructed China, amidst the ongoing deadlock on the border with China in Ladakh, the Air Force Chief said that “we are in a good position” to deal with China’s challenge.

Regarding the deadlock in Ladakh, Air Chief Marshal Bhadoria said that the Air Force’s preparedness to deal with China is good and we have deployed in all relevant areas. Regarding China’s readiness on the border, the Air Force chief said that there is no question of underestimating the enemy but “rest assured, the Air Force is firmly positioned to face any challenge.”

We are very well identified and there is no question that in any conflict scenario there, China can get the better of us: IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria when asked 'Do we have an edge over China in terms of Air Force in Ladakh'

Regarding the Rafale fighter jets formally inducted into the Air Force recently, the Airchief Marshal said that their deployment has given the Air Force an operational edge. Describing the current challenges before the country as complex, he said that we are ready for any struggle, including war on two fronts.

Air Force Day will be held on October 8

On 8 October this year, the Air Force will celebrate the 88th anniversary. Various aircraft will be displayed at the annual parade at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad. Air Force Day is celebrated to commemorate the establishment of the Indian Air Force in the year 1932.