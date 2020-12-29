Highlights: Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria said, China’s loss in direct confrontation with India

During a webinar, Air Force Chief Bhadoria took on China fiercely

Bhadoria admitted, China has made extensive preparations on LAC, radar-missile also deployed

Experts believe that events like Ladakh could be further

new Delhi

The tensions between India and China, which began in May this year, have not stopped. India is strategizing to deal with every challenge along the western and eastern border after the economic sanctions to deal with China. Meanwhile, Air Force Chief RKS Bhadoria also warned China that a direct confrontation between India and China would be harmful for China.

During a webinar on Tuesday, Air Force Chief Bhadoria took on China fiercely. Bhadauria said, “Any serious confrontation between India and China will prove to be very harmful for China globally. China has global ambitions and taking a direct confrontation with India, it would not want to throw water on them.



Air Force Chief accepted, China’s strong preparations on LAC

Air Force Chief Bhadoria said, “China has made a large deployment of its army on LAC. They have state-of-the-art radars, air-to-air missiles and ground-to-ground missiles. Their preparation is quite strong. We have taken all the necessary steps.



Incidents like Ladakh can happen even further!

In early May this year, China attempted to infiltrate the Ladakh border. There were several skirmishes between the Indian and Chinese armies on the border and 20 soldiers were killed in India in the Galvan Valley, while more than 40 Chinese soldiers were killed. India now has a keen eye on the antics of the dragon. Experts believe that events such as Ladakh could happen even further.



