Home page politics

Press Split

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has confirmed “targeted attacks” by the British Air Force on Houthi rebel military facilities in Yemen. © Frank Augstein/AP/dpa

Since the beginning of the Gaza war, Houthi rebels have been attacking ships in the Red Sea. Now the USA and Great Britain have responded with the support of allies.

London – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has confirmed “targeted attacks” by the British Air Force on Houthi rebel military facilities in Yemen. “Despite repeated warnings from the international community, the Houthis have continued to carry out attacks in the Red Sea, including against British and American warships as recently as this week. “This cannot be tolerated,” Sunak said in a statement published by the British news agency PA.

Therefore, “limited, necessary and proportionate self-defense measures” were taken with the USA and with the help of the Netherlands, Canada and Bahrain. Shortly before, the White House said in a written statement from US President Joe Biden that the military strike was a direct response to the Houthis' unprecedented attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea.

Since the Gaza war broke out between Israel and the Islamist Hamas, the Houthis have repeatedly attacked ships with alleged Israeli connections in the Red Sea. They also repeatedly attack Israel directly with drones and missiles.

Guided bombs fired at facilities in northwest Yemen

The British Ministry of Defense said allied forces had identified key Houthi facilities. Four fighter jets supported by an aerial refueling aircraft used guided bombs to carry out precision strikes on two of these facilities in the northwest of the country.

One was used to launch drones. The other target was an airfield from which both cruise missiles and drones were fired towards the Red Sea. The detailed results of the attacks are currently being assessed, but there are signs that a blow has been dealt to the Houthis' ability to threaten commercial shipping.

Sunak said that in recent months the Houthis have carried out a series of dangerous and destabilizing attacks against merchant shipping in the Red Sea, severely disrupting a key trade route and driving up commodity prices. “Their reckless actions endanger lives at sea and worsen the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.” He called on the Houthis to stop their attacks and take steps to de-escalate. dpa