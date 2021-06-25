Yodobashi is Rakuten Book they unveiled that the Nintendo Switch version of AIR will be available in Japan next September 9. As previously anticipated, this new version of the title will contain the spin-off Hatsuzora no Shou, as well as support for touch controls and the ability to play with one hand.
Source: Yodobashi, Rakuten Book Street Gematsu
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘239715753574756’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
Leave a Reply