A new study conducted byUniversity of East Anglia revealed that i air filtration systems they may not be as effective at reducing the risk of contracting viral infections. The study, reported by Agi and conducted by Paul Hunter and his team at the UEA Norwich Medical Schoolexamined various technologies designed to make social interactions in enclosed spaces safer.

These technologies include systems air filtration, germicidal lights and ionizers. Research findings indicate that there is insufficient evidence to support the effectiveness of these technologies in real-world settings such as schools or care homes.

Hunter explains: “Air cleaners are designed to filter pollutants or contaminants from the air that passes through them. However, we have found no good evidence to suggest that these technologies can make the air safe from respiratory or gastrointestinal infections”.

The research involved the analysis of 32 studies conducted in real-world settings, such as schools or nursing homes, examining symptoms or microbial infections in people exposed or not to these air purification technologies. So far, none of the air treatment studies initiated during the era Covid has been published.

Julii Brainard, co-author of the study, adds: “We looked at various technologies, including filters, germicidal lights, ionizers to safely remove viruses or deactivate them in breathing air. In short, we have found no convincing evidence that these technologies are capable of protecting people in real life.” Although the research offers disappointing results, the authors highlight the importance of having a comprehensive view of the situation for public health decision makers.

Brainard concludes: “We hope that studies conducted during the Covid pandemic will be published soon so that we can more informedly evaluate the value of air treatment during that time.”

