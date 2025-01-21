The Spanish airline Air Europa has hired the services of the American investment bank PJT Partners to advise them on the search for investorswith the intention of obtaining capital that will allow him to repay the debt of 475 million euros that you have with the SEPI and that expires at the end of next year.

The intentions of the airline in the hands of the Hidalgo family (80%) and IAG (20%) go through undertake a new capital increase that allows them to return the 235 million ordinary credit; and then go to the bank to finance the 240 million participatory loan that it received in 2020.

The high interest rates registered by both loans are already hindering the chances of survival of an airline that, however, closed 2024 as its year of best operational performance, after billing 6% more than the previous year and exceeding 2.9 billion euros of turnover. The operation is being led by Javier Hidalgo, former CEO of the airline and son of the largest shareholder, Juan José Hidalgo.

As announced this Tuesday The ConfidentialPJT Partners has already held meetings with several potential investors, including the main airline groups that have shown interest, such as the Franco-Dutch Air France-KLMthe German Lufthansathe Emirati Etihad or the North American Delta Airlines; in addition to venture capital funds.

The investment bank, therefore, would have delimited the framework of the operation to the main candidates who choose to acquire up to 20% of the company, as this media announced weeks ago.

To correct its financial imbalances, the airline controlled by Globalia carried out a capital increase at the end of last year to avoid going into dissolution. For this, the Hidalgo family contributed 65 million in the form of real estate assets; while IAG, Iberia’s parent company, injected another 16 million so that its stake in the airline it intended to acquire would not be diluted, after increasing its value by 30% in the last two years.