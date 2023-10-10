Air Europa has suffered a computer attack in the early hours of this Tuesday that has allowed criminals to access customer credit card data, as reported by several users on X (the former Twitter) through messages sent by the company. The airline has officially confirmed the hackingwhich occurred due to a security breach in its payment systems, has already asked several clients to instruct their bank to cancel their registered credit cards.

Several Air Europa users have received an email from the company warning that the airline has suffered a cyber attack that has led to the theft of some customers’ banking information. Specifically, the stolen data is the number of several cards, their expiration dates and the CVV security code. However, the company has indicated that the hacking The systems have been controlled a few hours after it occurred and that they had no evidence that any of their clients had been victims of fraud due to the illicit use of their credit cards.

The company has informed this newspaper that “the data extracted has been exclusively those associated with the cards themselves and not with the customers” and that “in no case have cybercriminals accessed other Air Europa databases or extracted “other types of personal information of clients.”

Despite this double message of reassurance, the company has sent an email to several affected parties recommending that they adopt a series of measures. Among them, Air Europa recommends its customers contact their bank to cancel the credit card they have used for payments with the airline.

“Given the risk of card impersonation and fraud that this incident could entail, and in order to protect your interests, we recommend that you follow the following steps: identify the card used to make payment(s) on the Air Europa website; contact your bank; request the cancellation/cancellation/replacement of that card in order to avoid possible fraudulent use of your information; do not provide personal information, your pin, name or any other personal data via telephone, message or email, even when they identify themselves as your bank; Do not click on links that warn you of fraudulent operations. Contact your banking entity directly by verifiable means, and collect any evidence of possible unauthorized use of your card and report it to the State Security Forces and Bodies,” the electronic letter states.

The airline, which has reported that its systems are operating normally, has apologized to all its affected customers and has made itself available to users who need any type of advice. “Our goal is to prevent similar situations from occurring in the future, as well as to minimize the possible inconvenience that this may cause,” the email concludes.

The airline has enabled a contact email to resolve any questions related to this emergency: [email protected].

Attack in 2018

It is not the first time that the Globalia airline has suffered one of these incidents. In 2018, it already registered a massive breach in its computer security systems through which a group of cybercriminals accessed the personal and banking data of almost half a million of its clients. An attack that, in addition to compromising the company’s business, caused it to receive a fine of 600,000 euros in 2021 from the Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD).

