Air Europa has requested 400 million euros from the general public fund for the rescue of strategic corporations to save lots of itself from chapter within the face of the sturdy impression of the results of the pandemic and the dearth of restoration in demand because of the quarantines decreed by a number of international locations reported in sources from the administration.

The proposal is already being analyzed by the Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales (SEPI), which manages the € 10 billion fund created by the Authorities to assist corporations it considers strategic. The primary impediment to granting the funds is that the SEPI should justify that the help with public cash is used solely to keep away from chapter and make sure that the airline continues to function.

And is that the corporate is pending the acquisition by IAG, the holding firm Hispano-British to which Iberia belongs, which agreed in November 2019 to buy the corporate for 1,000 million euros. The outbreak of the pandemic brought on the operation to be paralyzed and IAG requested to renegotiate its phrases downwards.

The injection of public funds, whatever the system chosen (direct support, loans or entry into capital) should make sure that it doesn’t turn into a mere clean-up with taxpayer cash for Iberia to execute the acquisition of Air Europa from a lower cost, the quantity of which might additionally go to non-public buyers such because the Hidalgo household. Firms comparable to Ryanair have already warned that they are going to denounce these support to Globalia’s airline earlier than the competitors authorities of the European Union and if crucial earlier than the courts. And it’s as a result of it’s an support of greater than 250 million euros, it should be notified to the European Fee.

Each the Ministry of Transport and the corporate itself have declined to touch upon the information.

The request is the second that’s produced below the rescue fund after the one made by Duro Felguera. The reason being the urgent lack of funds of the airline after the stoppage brought on by the confinement and the failed restoration of air visitors because the state of alarm was lifted in June, because of the imposition of restrictions and quarantines of many international locations on passengers touring to Spain.

450 million gap

On this means, solely within the first semester, Air Europa would drag losses of 450 million euros, though the agency has not but made these outcomes official. The airline already requested a mortgage in mid-Might of 140 million from a financial institution syndicate, endorsed by the Official Credit score Institute (ICO), but it surely has not been sufficient.

With barely 35% of its exercise, the Globalia firm has been significantly affected by the blockade of a number of Latin American international locations, the place its most worthwhile markets reside, and has needed to cancel all departures scheduled for September from and to Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay and Peru. In the meanwhile, it maintains the remainder of the long-haul flights that it reincorporated to its programming to Guayaquil, Miami, New York, Quito, San Pedro Sula, Santo Domingo and São Paulo.

The information of the rescue request comes a day earlier than the shareholders’ assembly of IAG – a gaggle wherein Iberia is built-in – is held, which should approve a capital improve of two,700 million euros to handle the dearth of liquidity. With this injection of funds, the Hispanic-British group trusts that it will likely be sufficient to climate the disaster brought on by COVID-19 and that it’s going to not need to request any rescue.