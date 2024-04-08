Air Dolomiti, pilots' strike begins. Fury of the unions for the failure to renew the collective agreement

The pilots stop Air Dolomiti. A 24-hour strike has been called for today, Monday 8 April, for some of the staff of the Italian company owned by the German airline Lufthansa.

Therefore, they could occur in the indicated time slots delays, cancellations And cancellations of some flights. Passengers are advised to monitor the situation of their flight in the “flight status” and contact the airline Air Dolomiti or assistance in the event of a flight delay or cancellation.

“The pilots of Air Dolomitionce again, will fold their arms over the non-renewal of the contract and the deterioration of industrial relations”, he explains, as reported The printthe union Uil Transportacronym representing the pilots of the Venetian airline.

“More than a year after the start of negotiations for the renewal of a contract that expired more than 10 years ago – continues the Uiltrasporti – the company's proposals continue to be inadmissible, underlines the union, announcing “if the company does not take steps forward, we will persevere in a long series of protest actions that we will implement for the entire summer season.

“THE pilots, with a great spirit of self-sacrifice – states Uil Trasporti – have supported the growth and development of the company in recent years, flying exhausting shifts in a perennial under-staffing situation. The recognition of what is due, both in terms of remuneration and regulations, can no longer be postponed.”