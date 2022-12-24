Ibrahim Selim (Abu Dhabi)

The National Center of Meteorology expected a weather condition over the country during the period from Sunday 25 to Wednesday 28 December 2022, as the region is affected by a surface depression extending from the southwest coinciding with an extension of an air depression and a westerly air current in the upper layers of the atmosphere that leads to the movement of various cloud formations from the west towards The state is in successive waves. Yesterday, rains of varying intensity fell on separate areas of the country, ranging from heavy, medium and light, accompanied by brisk winds, and the sea was turbulent at times, as a result of the extension of a surface depression from the east in the country, accompanied by the extension of a weak depression in the upper layers of the atmosphere, which led To the formation of cumulus clouds, which were accompanied by rain and brisk winds at times, amid expectations of a significant decrease in temperatures today.

The National Center of Meteorology called for caution and caution during heavy rains in some eastern and northern regions of the country, and to stay away from places where valleys and water bodies flow, which are expected to continue until the end of the week.

The areas of precipitation included Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, Al Haniya, Seih Al-Sarm, Sharm and Zakat, Al-Farfar, Yabsa Road, Al-Rumaila, Al-Bidiyah, Ali Al-Wariah in Fujairah, Al-Kharous and Al-Ruwaidah, Khorfakkan Ring Road, Maliha Al-Dhaid Washah Road, Rafisah Dam, Istharat Al-Shab, Khorfakkan in Sharjah, and Wadi Koub. Umm Arj, Al-Ghayl Road, Azan, Al-Zayt in Ras Al-Khaimah, Falaj Al-Mualla, Al-Rashidiyah, and Bayata in Umm Al-Quwain.

According to the report of the National Center of Meteorology, the state is affected today by a surface depression extending from the southwest, accompanied by moist southeast winds, with an extension of an air depression in the upper layers of the atmosphere, and a western air current, with quantities of clouds flowing from the west.

The weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, the amount of clouds will increase at times, interspersed with some cumulus clouds, especially over the coastal, northern and some eastern regions of the country, accompanied by occasional rains with a noticeable drop in temperatures today, Sunday.

The center expects the continuation of the state of air instability tomorrow, Monday, as the amounts of clouds gradually increase in separate areas of the country, interspersed with some cumulus clouds accompanied by rain, and the winds are northwesterly to southwesterly, moderate to brisk and strong at times, especially at sea and with clouds, and their speed ranges from 20 to 20. 35 km / h up to 50 km / h, and the sea is medium waves, turbulent at times in the Arabian Gulf and rough waves become medium in the morning after tomorrow, Tuesday, in the Sea of ​​Oman.

partly cloudy

The National Center of Meteorology said that the weather from Sunday to Wednesday will be partly cloudy to cloudy, while the atmospheric depression in the upper layers of the atmosphere gradually deepens on Monday, with clouds continuing to flow from the west and southwest at intervals interspersed with cumulus rain clouds of different intensity accompanied by a drop in temperature.