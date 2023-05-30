On the morning of May 30, drones attacked Moscow and the Moscow region. Some of the drones got into yards and residential buildings. According to Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, several buildings received “minor damage.” An air defense system operates in the Moscow region. Izvestia found out the details of what happened.

Attacks in Moscow

The drone attack on Moscow and the Moscow region took place in the early morning of May 30. According to preliminary data, most of the drones went to the Moscow region from the south-west.

Around 5:30 am happened explosion in New Moscow: a drone crashed into a high-rise building on Altasova Street in the settlement of Moscow. Window panes were broken in the building, the paneling and one of the balconies of the apartment on the 25th floor were damaged.

Two adults and a five-year-old child were in the apartment at the time of the incident. People were not injured: they managed to evacuate on their own and contact the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Emergency services quickly cordoned off the house and began work at the scene. They found fragments of a drone near the high-rise building.

Around 6:30 am Telegram channel 112 reported about another drone attack: it crashed directly into the window of an apartment on the 16th floor of a house on Profsoyuznaya Street (the southwestern district of Moscow), after which the fragments of the drone fell to the ground.

In the apartment where the drone hit, was Alexandra F., 36, received a superficial wound from broken glass. Doctors examined the woman on the spot, she did not need hospitalization.

Emergency services evacuated residents of three entrances, there were no casualties among them.

“A temporary accommodation center for residents has been opened in the GBOU of the city of Moscow, school No. 170 named after A.P. Chekhov. Alisultanov Anzor, First Deputy Prefect of the South-Western Administrative District of Moscow, is on the spot … coordinating the work, ”- reported RIA Novosti in the district prefecture.

About an hour later another drone flew in through the window of the house on Leninsky Prospekt on the 14th floor. According to Telegram channel 112, three explosive devices were attached to the drone, which did not detonate.

About 300 residents were evacuated from the building while people are on the street. Residents will be able to return home after the high-rise building is inspected by bomb experts, having carried out a door-to-door tour.

According to Sergei Sobyanin, the houses hit by the drones received “minor damage.” Emergency services are on the scene, investigating the circumstances of the incident. Immediately after they finish, residents will be able to return to their apartments.

“At the moment, no one was seriously injured, two people asked for medical help. I ask you to trust only official sources and not to distribute unverified information,” urged Mayor of Moscow in his Telegram channel.

Attacks in the Moscow region

Around 7 am residents of Odintsovo near Moscow began to report about the explosions. These sounds were heard in many settlements, including the areas of Nemchinovka and Barvikha.

Eyewitnesses also noticed drones flying towards Moscow from New Riga.

Governor Andrey Vorobyov urged residents of the region to remain calm. He said that an air defense system is operating in the Moscow region, it shot down several drones on approach to the capital.

The Ministry of Defense spoke about the destruction of drones

The Russian military was able to shoot down drones that attacked Moscow and the Moscow region – this was told in the Ministry of Defense. The ministry said the attack was launched by the “Kyiv regime” and eight drones were shot down.

“Three of them were suppressed by electronic warfare, lost control and deviated from their intended targets. Five more unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by the Pantsir-S anti-aircraft missile and gun system in the Moscow region, ”the Defense Ministry said.

The reaction of the Investigative Committee

The facts of attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on buildings as a result of a drone attack in Moscow are being investigated by employees of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR). About it reported in the department’s press office.

“Employees of the investigative bodies of the Main Investigation Department of the Russian Investigative Committee for the city of Moscow are also working at the scene. Persons involved in the crime are being established, ”the TFR website says.

The department also added that as a result of the fall of drones, several buildings received minor damage. According to preliminary data, no victims.

What drones attacked Moscow

As criminologist Vladimir Kondratenko says in an interview with Izvestia, judging by the photographs, the drones that attacked the capital region were made “on the knee” in the basements – it becomes clear from the design that this is clearly not the result of the work of the design bureau. In addition, the specialist suggests that the drones were equipped with an internal combustion engine (ICE). And such UAVs are not yet mass-produced, therefore they remain a kind of exotic.

“Compared to an electric motor, which cannot boast of a long autonomy of 30-40 minutes, on gasoline it all depends on the capacity of the engine,” explains Vladimir Kondratenko. The bigger it is, the longer its range. A drone with an internal combustion engine has a complex design, good engineers are needed to assemble it, since, in addition to the engine itself, it is necessary to install an ignition system and a gas tank.

The expert calls such drones “lawn mowers with wings.” A gasoline UAV is larger than an electric one, but thanks to this, it can carry from 100 kg of cargo.

The specialist finds it difficult to say why the charge did not detonate: perhaps the reason is that the UAV was made “handicraft”, in haste, and the one who made it could make a mistake in the design that did not allow the charge to detonate.

Attacks announced in Kyiv

On May 29, Kirill Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, threatened Russia with an early response to missile strikes. “Our response will not be slow. Soon everyone will see everything, ”Budanov wrote in his Telegram channel.

In its turn Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko, in an interview with the Ukrainian media, called on the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny to start “nightmare” Moscow. The mayor was asked about periodic attacks on the city. Klitschko replied that the commander of the troops should answer.

“This question should be addressed to Mr. Zaluzhny: why can the Russians nightmare the capital of Ukraine, while the residents of Moscow have a rest in the capital of Russia?” Klitschko said.