Eyewitnesses filmed an air defense operation near Yerevan. A recording of the incident was posted on social networks.

The press secretary of the Armenian Defense Ministry Shushan Stepanyan announced the destruction of an Azerbaijani drone near Yerevan. According to her statement, the unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down by Armenian air defense forces within the air borders of the Kotay region. It is noted that the drone was destroyed 16 kilometers from the capital of Armenia.

Earlier, Armenia announced the shelling of the country’s territory from Azerbaijan. According to the Ministry of Defense, a civilian died as a result of the attack, and two others were wounded. The Armenian authorities claim that Azerbaijan used artillery in the direction of a peaceful settlement, and also carried out an attack from an unmanned aerial vehicle.

On September 27, fighting began in the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR, Republic of Artsakh), over which Baku and Yerevan have been waging a territorial dispute for 30 years. Azerbaijan stated that Armenian forces fired at its positions and settlements, and announced the beginning of a counteroffensive. Armenia accused the Azerbaijani army of attacking Karabakh.

On October 1, the Presidents of Russia, France and the United States issued a joint statement on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and called on the parties to the conflict to immediately end hostilities.