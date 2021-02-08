The air defense divisions in Kaliningrad and near St. Petersburg were the first to receive “cloud atlases”, which are a unique automated system for working with topographic maps, 3D models and satellite images of the terrain. Sources in the military department told Izvestia that the decision was made to first equip air defense units and formations with the system.

The novelty was named “Unified automated system for providing geospatial information (EASO GPI)”. Now commanders of air defense regiments and battalions can choose the most effective and safe positions for their anti-aircraft systems in real time, as well as quickly calculate where the enemy will strike from. Experts believe that the EASO GPI increases the combat capabilities of the Russian air defense.

According to military expert Vladislav Shurygin, the novelty is especially relevant in the fight against cruise missiles. When they are launched, the enemy chooses the most suitable areas of the terrain, where the missiles are maximally hidden from radars. But in the presence of up-to-date and accurate 3D terrain models, the anti-aircraft commander will be able to find these “missile-dangerous directions” and cover them with air defense fire.

Now the EASO GPI has several levels of data banks. All the information available to the General Staff is stored in the central and main one. Smaller in scale – district and army cartographic databases. It also has its own divisional and brigade-level storage facilities. They receive limited information about their areas of responsibility.

The exchange of information between different levels occurs via secure communication channels. If necessary, you can get the necessary additional data and updates in real time.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article of February 9th.