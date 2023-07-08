Air defense units of the army of the Air Force (Air Force) and air defense of the Northern Fleet, whose location is located in the village of Tiksi of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), conducted a tactical exercise to protect the state border in the airspace of the Arctic. This was announced on July 8 by the press service of the fleet.

“In the course of carrying out the training task, the servicemen carried out a set of measures for radar reconnaissance, launched air targets with the help of computer modeling, and worked out their tracking,” the report says.

With the help of electronic launches of anti-aircraft guided missiles, air targets were hit, the Northern Fleet added.

“Tactical interaction was organized between combat crews of anti-aircraft missile systems and radio engineering units for the exchange of radar information on air targets,” the press service said.

It is also reported that the personnel worked out tactical camouflage of equipment and ensuring the protection of positions from conditional sabotage groups.

The day before it was reported that the crews of the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile systems (OTRK) of the Baltic Fleet worked out in the exercises delivering group missile strikes at command posts, an airfield, railway junctions and other critically important objects of a mock enemy at a training ground in the Kaliningrad region.

Earlier, on July 4, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that two Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers completed a planned flight near the western coast of Alaska. Aircraft crews practiced in-flight refueling during the flight mission. The flight duration was more than 13 hours.

The day before, the military department showed footage of military exercises in which the crews of Ka-27 anti-submarine helicopters conducted an exercise to search for a submarine in the Barents Sea. The Ka-27 pilots worked out the methods of searching for a submarine and tracking it with the help of radar and hydroacoustic means. In a certain area, the crew of a nuclear submarine began to counteract them.