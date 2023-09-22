Air Defense | Two F-35 fighter jets landed on the road for the first time in Pohjois Savo

The planes were refueled and sent into the air again at the emergency landing site in Tervo.

Two A Norwegian F-35A fighter landed at the Tervo alternate landing site in Pohjois Savo on Thursday as part of the Air Force’s Baana 23 road base exercise.

The Air Force shared a video of the landing on the messaging service X.

The emergency drop-off point is located on regional road 551. Pohjois-Savo ely center has closed the road to other traffic for the duration of the exercise.

In addition to the equipment of the Finnish Air Force, F-35 fighters of the Norwegian Air Force and Eurofighter Typhoon fighters of the British Air Force participated in the exercise that ended on Friday.

At issue marks the first time that the A variant of the F-35 fighter jet will land on the road. According to the Reuters news agency, the B variant capable of vertical landing has landed on the roads before.

Immediately after landing, the planes were refueled with their engines still running. After this they took off again. According to Reuters, the procedure is called “hotpit” refueling.

Norwegian Air Force F-35A fighter.

Norwegian Air Force Major General by Rolf Folland by success shows that the countries are able to spread their fleet over a wider area.

On the ground, aircraft are at their most vulnerable, and decentralization improves their chances of remaining intact in a war situation.

“This is a milestone. Not only for the Norwegian Air Force, but also for the Nordic countries and NATO,” Folland said in the Norwegian Air Force’s press release.

Norwegian The Air Force says that the joint air defense of the Nordic countries will include more than 200 combat aircraft in the future.

Finland is ordered a total of 64 F-35 fighters from the manufacturer Lockheed Martin, which will enter service in 2026.