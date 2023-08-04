Advisor to the Head of Crimea Oleg Kryuchkov 4 August informed about the operation of air defense systems (air defense) in several regions of the republic.

“Air defense systems went off in several regions of Crimea. All objects are destroyed. All services are running. There are no injuries or casualties,” he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, on August 1, the Governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, said that, according to preliminary data, a drone was shot down in the Kara-Koba area. According to him, an explosion occurred on the ground, grass and bushes caught fire.

On July 30, the Russian Defense Ministry thwarted an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out an attack with 25 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on targets on the territory of the Crimean peninsula.

Prior to this, on July 16, the governor of Sevastopol spoke about the elimination of enemy drones over the sea in the area of ​​​​Cape Khersones, in the area of ​​u200bu200bthe Sevastopol Bay and Balaklava. No objects both in the city and in the water area were not affected.

Later, the Russian Defense Ministry clarified that the air defense system shot down two Ukrainian drones far from the coastline, five more drones were suppressed by electronic warfare. In addition, Russian forces destroyed two unmanned boats in the northern part of the Black Sea.

Meanwhile, on July 26, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned that Russia reserved the right to take harsh retaliatory measures in connection with Ukraine’s terrorist attacks. She pointed to a series of Ukrainian attacks on civilian targets in Russia this month.