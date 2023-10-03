Russian Defense Ministry: air defense systems shot down two MLRS and UAV shells over the Belgorod region

Air defense systems shot down two multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) projectiles and an aircraft-type drone over the Russian region. About this in Telegram– the channel reported the Russian Ministry of Defense.

“All air targets were destroyed over the Belgorod region by air defense systems on duty,” the department noted.

The Ministry of Defense clarified that an attempt to carry out a terrorist attack on targets on Russian territory was stopped on the evening of October 3.

Earlier, the department reported that air defense systems shot down a Ukrainian anti-ship missile “Neptune” over the Black Sea near Crimea.