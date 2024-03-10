Russian Defense Ministry: air defense systems shot down two drones over the Belgorod region overnight

Air defense systems shot down two drones over the territory of the Russian region overnight, about this reported to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

“Duty air defense systems destroyed two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of the Belgorod region,” the department noted.

They clarified that on the night of March 9-10, attempts were stopped to carry out attacks using aircraft-type drones on targets in Russia.

The day before, air defense systems shot down drones in the Belgorod region around 18:10 and 14:15, as well as around 22:00.

In addition, on March 9, an Ukrainian Armed Forces drone dropped explosives on a residential area in the Mukhin village of the Shebekinsky urban district. The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that no one was injured as a result of the attack.