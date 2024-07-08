Gladkov: Air defense systems shot down several air targets on approach to Belgorod

Air defense systems shot down several air targets as they approached Belgorod, the head of the Russian region Vyacheslav Gladkov reported Telegram-channel.

“Preliminary, two civilians were injured. One man with a mine-explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to the hand was taken to City Hospital No. 2 in Belgorod,” the governor added. The second person received the necessary assistance on the spot.

In Belgorod, windows were broken in three private houses and 12 apartments, two cars were damaged by shrapnel, three business entities and two social facilities were also damaged, Gladkov said. In the Belgorod region, after repelling an attack by air defense systems in the village of Maysky, the roof of a private house was broken, a car was damaged.

One person was killed in the Ukrainian Armed Forces strike in the Belgorod Region. He received injuries incompatible with life.

On the night of July 9, a series of explosions occurred in Belgorod against the backdrop of a missile threat signal. As RIA Novosti noted, a large number of ambulances were observed in residential areas of the city, and rescue workers were present. At some point, local residents were called to take shelter, then another explosion was heard.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that at about 23:10 a drone was shot down over the territory of the Belgorod Region. Before that, the region was warned of a drone attack. The Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations called on the population to remain vigilant. After that, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov warned of a missile threat and called on the population to take shelter.