Governor Bogomaz: air defense systems shot down a Ukrainian UAV over the Bryansk region

On the morning of November 18, air defense systems shot down a Ukrainian drone over the Bryansk region, about this in Telegram– the governor of the Russian border region Alexander Bogomaz reported to the channel.

“The air defense forces of the Russian Ministry of Defense stopped an attack by Ukrainian terrorists. An unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down over the Unechsky district,” he noted.

According to Bogomaz, there were no injuries or destruction. Operational and emergency services are on site.

On the morning of November 16, the governor announced that air defense systems had destroyed two Ukrainian drones on approach to Bryansk. As a result of the attack, no one was injured and there was no destruction.

On the night of November 14, four drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were shot down over the Moscow, Tambov, Bryansk and Oryol regions. According to the defense department, all the devices belonged to the class of aircraft-type drones.