Air defense systems destroyed and intercepted 33 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the territories of the Lipetsk, Rostov and Volgograd regions. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported this on Sunday, December 17.

“Tonight, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack by an aircraft-type UAV on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped,” the ministry said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

No casualties or damage were reported.

The day before it was reported that UAVs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked targets in the Dmitrievsky and Zheleznogorsky districts of the Kursk region. At the same time, in the Zheleznogorsk region, Ukrainian drones damaged a power line supplying one of the facilities of the Mikhailovsky mining and processing plant.

Earlier, on December 15, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the destruction by Russian air defense systems of two Ukrainian drones over the territory of the Kursk region at about 17:30. No casualties or damage were reported. Later, the governor of the region, Roman Starovoit, reported on the Telegram channel that four drones were shot down.

The Ukrainian armed forces are trying to strike Russian territories against the backdrop of a special operation in Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by the Russian Federation on February 24, 2022. The decision was made due to the worsening situation in the region.