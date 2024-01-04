Air defense systems eliminated a Ukrainian drone in the northwestern part of the Black Sea. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported this on Thursday, January 4.

Kyiv's attempt to carry out a terrorist attack was stopped at 20:40 Moscow time.

“A Ukrainian UAV was destroyed by air defense systems on duty in the northwestern part of the Black Sea,” notes a message distributed on the Russian ministry’s Telegram channel.

Earlier on the same day, January 4, the governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, reported that the Russian military, as part of repelling an attack by Ukrainian militants on the city, shot down several air targets.

According to preliminary information, one person was injured when one of the rocket fragments fell. As Razvozhaev pointed out, some of the fragments from air targets fell in the area of ​​Glukhova and Mostovaya streets, on the North Side, in the area of ​​Monastyrskoe Highway and Fedyukhin Heights.

Later, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that air defense systems on duty shot down 10 Ukrainian missiles over Crimea. An attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack was stopped at 17:20 Moscow time.

Ukrainian nationalists are trying to strike Russian territories against the backdrop of a special operation in Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022. The decision was made due to the worsening situation in the region.