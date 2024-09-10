Bogomaz stated that 59 UAVs were destroyed in the skies over the Bryansk region

The Governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, in his Telegram-channel reported that air defense systems destroyed 59 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the skies over the region.

“At the moment, 59 enemy aircraft-type UAVs have been intercepted and destroyed over the Bryansk region by the Russian Ministry of Defense’s air defense forces,” he said.

There is no information about casualties or damage. According to the head of the region, emergency services are working at the drone crash sites.

Earlier it became known that electronic warfare systems thwarted 150 attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the course of a week.