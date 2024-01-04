On January 5, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the destruction by air defense (air defense) of 10 missiles of the Vilkha multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) over the Belgorod region.

“On January 4, at about 23:40 Moscow time, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation using Alder multiple launch rocket system missiles was stopped. The air defense systems on duty destroyed 10 missiles over the Belgorod region,” the military department indicated.

Earlier, on January 4, the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announced that a missile warning siren had been launched in Belgorod. He called on local residents at home to stay away from windows and take shelter in windowless rooms with solid walls. He advised people on the street to go to a shelter or other safe place.

Gladkov also reported that over the past 24 hours, as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) of Belgorod from the Vilkha MLRS, more than 40 buildings and 13 vehicles were damaged. Ukrainian militants also fired two artillery shells at the village of Zhuravlevka and dropped four explosive devices on it from a drone.

On January 2, the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired at Belgorod with Vilkha missiles three times a day. The governor said that while approaching the city, four targets were shot down by air defense systems. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that Russian air defense systems destroyed 17 shells over the Belgorod region. Later, Gladkov stated that the air defense system once again worked over Belgorod and the Belgorod region, and nine air targets were shot down on approach to the city. The Ministry of Defense clarified that the air defense systems on duty destroyed two Tochka-U missiles and seven Vilkha MLRS missiles.

On December 30, Ukrainian militants fired several Vilkha missiles at the center of Belgorod. It was reported that the strikes were carried out with ammunition in prohibited cluster ammunition. The attack killed 25 people, five of whom were children. Another 109 people were injured.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the strikes on Belgorod a terrorist attack. He pointed out that the Ukrainian Armed Forces deliberately fired at civilians with indiscriminate weapons that hit a large area.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to strike Russian territories against the backdrop of a special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Putin announced on February 24, 2022. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

The news is being updated