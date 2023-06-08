The air defense system (air defense) worked over Belgorod. This was announced by the Governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov.

According to him, the air defense worked on two air targets.

“The consequences on the ground are being clarified by operational services,” he wrote in his Telegram channel.

On the eve of the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired at the center of the village of Grafovka, Shebekinsky District, Belgorod Region, from the Grad multiple launch rocket system (MLRS).

On June 6, Gladkov reported that almost 60,000 people had been taken out of the region. More than 8 thousand people are in temporary accommodation centers, and most of the residents have moved in with relatives.

On June 5, the head of the Shebekinsky urban district, Vladimir Zhdanov, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired more than 70 rockets from the Grad MLRS at Novaya Tavolzhanka.

The strikes on the Russian border regions were Kyiv’s response to the ongoing special operation to protect the Donbass. Its beginning was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

The news is being supplemented