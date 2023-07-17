Gladkov: the air defense system worked over Belgorod and the Belgorod region on an air target

The air defense system (air defense) worked over Belgorod and the Belgorod region on an air target. Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced this in his Telegram-channel.

The consequences on the ground are being specified by operational services. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties or damage.

Earlier on Sunday, July 16, Gladkov said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired at the area from Grad multiple rocket launchers. As a result, the facade of the trade pavilion and two cars were damaged.

On July 15, the Mukhin farm in the Shebekinsky urban district and the village of Vyazovoe in the Krasnoyaruzhsky district of the Belgorod region fell under the shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In addition, the air defense system shot down two air targets over Belgorod.

On July 13, the authorities of the Belgorod region recorded 90 arrivals from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Most of the blows fell on the Belgorod region.