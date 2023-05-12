SHOT: air defense system shot down a large unidentified object near Belgorod

An air defense system shot down a large unidentified object near Belgorod. This was reported Telegram-SHOT channel.

According to the authors of the channel, the air defense system could shoot down a missile of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) or an aircraft-type drone. In particular, it could be the Mugin-5 Pro drone.

Currently, the wreckage of an unidentified object is being studied by specialists. Other details of what happened are still unknown.

On May 11, the governor of the Russian region Vyacheslav Gladkov reported on the operation of the air defense system in the Belgorod region. Initially, no one was hurt.

On October 19, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced a medium level of response in eight regions, including the Belgorod Region. This implies, in particular, strengthening the protection of public order and an increased level of security at energy facilities.