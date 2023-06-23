An air defense system shot down a drone over Kursk. This was announced on June 23 by the governor of the Kursk region Roman Starovoit.

“Our air defense system shot down a drone over Kursk. Thanks to the military for their work,” he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Starovoit urged residents not to touch the wreckage of the drone if found, but to report the find to 112.

The Kiev regime on the eve made an attempt to carry out an attack on objects in the territory of the Moscow region with the help of three drones. All of them were suppressed by means of electronic warfare (EW), as a result of which they lost control and crashed, the Ministry of Defense reported.

According to an Izvestia source, two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) fell in the area of ​​​​the 15th motorized rifle regiment of the Taman division (military unit 23623) in the village of Kalininets.

The Governor of the Moscow Region Andrey Vorobyov said that the special services were checking the fact of the fall of drones. There were no casualties or damage as a result of the attack.

In turn, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the means to combat drones successfully coped with their task during the attack in the Moscow region.

The strikes on the Russian regions were Kyiv’s response to the ongoing special operation to protect the Donbass. Its beginning was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region.