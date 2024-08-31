Sobyanin reported repelling of new drone attempt to approach Moscow

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that air defense systems shot down another drone flying toward the capital. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

According to preliminary information, there is no damage or casualties at the site where the drone debris fell. “All services are working on site,” the capital’s mayor emphasized.

Earlier, the air defense system destroyed a drone in the urban district of Podolsk. Emergency services specialists are also working at the scene.

Before that, Ukrainian drones were suppressed in three districts of Lipetsk Oblast. In Bryansk Oblast, 12 drones were destroyed in an hour.