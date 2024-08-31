Sobyanin: UAV heading to Moscow destroyed in Podolsk urban district

The air defense system destroyed a drone heading for Moscow in the urban district of Podolsk. This was reported by the capital’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin in Telegram-channel.

“The air defense forces of the Ministry of Defense in the urban district of Podolsk repelled an attack by a drone flying toward Moscow,” the city mayor wrote.

According to preliminary data, there were no casualties or damage at the site of the debris fall, Sobyanin added. Emergency services specialists are working at the site.

Earlier it was reported that several Ukrainian drones were neutralized over the territory of the Voronezh Region. In the Bryansk Region, 12 aircraft were destroyed in an hour.