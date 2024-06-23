Governor of Sevastopol Razvozhaev reported on the work of air defense in the city

In Sevastopol, the air defense system (air defense) was activated. The governor of the city, Mikhail Razvozhaev, announced this in his Telegram-channel.

“All services have been put on alert. I ask you to remain calm, observe safety measures, stay in temporary shelters or safe places,” the official wrote.

According to him, citizens should not be in open space, since the main danger is posed by shell fragments. At the moment, Russian military personnel are working to destroy air targets, Razvozhaev added.