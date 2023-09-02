Governor Gladkov: Air defense shot down two air targets in the Belgorod region

The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that air defense systems (AD) shot down two air targets in the region. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

Gladkov said that according to preliminary data, there were no casualties or damage. “Our air defense system worked in the Korochansky district and the Yakovlevsky urban district – two air targets were shot down,” the head of the region noted.

The governor also stressed that at present, operational services are clarifying information about the consequences on the ground.