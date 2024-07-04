Governor Kondratyev: Air Defense Shot Down Several Drones in Krasnodar Region

The air defense system (AD) shot down several Ukrainian drones in the Krasnodar region. This was reported by the governor of the Russian region Veniamin Kondratyev in his Telegram-channel.

According to him, the drones were shot down in Primorsko-Akhtarsk. As a result of falling debris, civilian objects were damaged. There were no casualties, the governor noted.

“Special services are currently working on the scene, assessing the damage. The head of the district, Maksim Bondarenko, is also at the scene of the emergency,” Kondratyev wrote.

Earlier, a Ukrainian drone dropped explosives on two cars on the Borisovka-Baytsuri highway near Belgorod. Three adults and a 12-year-old child were injured. On the same section of the highway, another drone attacked a truck. The driver noticed the aircraft in the rearview mirror and braked, after which an explosion occurred. The man was not injured, but the car was damaged.