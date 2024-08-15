Governor Razvozhaev: Air Defense Shot Down Drone in Sevastopol

The air defense system shot down a drone over the Black Sea. This was reported by the Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev in his Telegram-channel.

The mayor called on residents of Sevastopol to remain calm and stay in shelters.

“The main thing is not to be in open spaces. The main danger is fragments,” Razvozzhaev warned.

Earlier it was reported that three drones were shot down and three unmanned boats of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed in Sevastopol. The attack was repelled by the Black Sea Fleet (BSF), air defense forces and electronic warfare (EW) units. Civilian facilities were not damaged, preliminarily.