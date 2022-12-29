Saratov Governor Busargin announced the destruction of air defense in Engels of an unknown object

Air defense systems (ADS) shot down an unknown object in the sky over Engels, Saratov region. This was announced by the head of the region Roman Busargin in his Telegram-channel.

According to the governor, there is no threat to the safety of residents, the facility has been destroyed, and evacuation from the city is not required. He also urged to remain calm and not rely on unverified information.

Earlier, eyewitnesses published new footage of the work of air defense in the sky over Engels. The photographs show that air defense missiles fired from the ground leave a trail of smoke in the sky. Also, judging by the footage, the missiles fired hit the target.

On December 26, three soldiers were killed when the wreckage of a drone fell near the military airfield in the city of Engels. Air defense systems hit a drone flying up to the airfield at low altitude.